MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman has been charged with facilitation of attempted first-degree murder after her child’s father was shot at several times outside her apartment in North Memphis.

Erica Tate, 33, is also charged with aggravated kidnapping and employment of a firearm to commit a felony.

The victim told police that Tate drove him to the apartment in the 500 block of Jackson Avenue last month to pick up his car, and when he got there, she let him inside to use the bathroom.

The victim said while he talking to Tate and his child, he was confronted by a man armed with an AR15 rifle who told him if he didn’t leave, he would kill him.

The victim said the gunman led him out of the apartment, and when he got inside his vehicle opened fire. The victim was not hit, but his car was damaged.

The victim said after the man stopped shooting, he got into a car with Tate and fled the scene.

The victim told investigators Tate let him inside the apartment, knowing there was a man with a gun hiding in her bedroom waiting to assault him.

Tate said the suspect was a good friend from work and that she knew he had a gun. However, she claimed she did not allow her child’s father to enter her apartment.

Tate is locked up on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned next. Right now, she is the only person who has been charged in the case.