MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman allegedly hit the general manager of Red Hook with her car twice after leaving the restaurant and refusing to pay for her food.

On May 5 around 11:00 p.m., Memphis Police say officers responded to an aggravated assault call at Red Hook on Winchester Road where the general manager stated a woman, later identified as Alantis Branscomb, ate $90 worth of food and left without paying.

Reports say after the manager followed the suspect outside and asked her to come back in to pay, the suspect refused and got into a black Nissan Altima.

The manager said she then walked to the back of the car to get the license plate number. Reports say that is when the suspect pulled forward before backing back, intentionally hitting her with the car, and leaving.

The general manager received medical attention on the scene, according to reports.

During the investigation, Alantis Branscomb was identified as the suspect responsible for the incident.

On May 27, reports say the general manager gave a video-recorded statement and positively identified Branscomb as the assaulter.

Branscomb is charged with aggravated assault.