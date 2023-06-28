MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 65-year-old woman told Memphis Police she stabbed her adult daughter to death after she heard voices coming from the wall telling her to kill.

Carolyn Garrett is charged with first-degree murder. She was booked into Jail East on Tuesday and will be in court Wednesday; no bond has been set, according to records.

Police say they responded to a suspicious person call Monday at a house on Keen Road in South Memphis. When they arrived, they found a woman laying in the street, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds. A trail of blood led from the carport door to the street.

The victim was later identified as Carolyn Garrett’s daughter, Conju Garrett, age 50. She was pronounced dead just after midnight.

Carolyn Garrett told officers at the scene that she had killed an alien who was trying to take her children, according to police. Her son told police that his mother stated she had “killed the devil.”

Garrett agreed to talk with investigators, allegedly telling them that she heard voices from the wall telling her to kill her daughter. She got a knife out of the kitchen and began cutting Conju Garrett on the neck and back, then dragged her down to the curb and cleaned up the blood in the house with a towel.

Carolyn Garrett was advised of her charge and taken to Regional One hospital, police said.