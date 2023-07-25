SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A woman accused of killing her boyfriend by running him over outside a Southaven bar is now out on bond.

Southaven Police say Charlie Joyner was run over by his girlfriend 47-year-old Tiffany Monette. She is now out on bond charged with manslaughter leaving the scene of an accident.

Family and friends are devastated at the loss of Charlie Joyner as they await justice.

“It hurts. It’s still a shock though because even from what I knew of her it wasn’t much but it still you just never saw it coming,” said Donny Mol, a longtime friend of Joyner’s.

Mol said Joyner and Monette had been dating for at least a year. He shared this photo of them ringing in the new year.

Charlie Joyner and Tiffany Monette

“It broke my heart. One of our mutual best friends called me to tell me,” Mol said. “I didn’t believe it. I thought I misheard him. My heart dropped.”

According to Southaven Police, cameras from Dan McGuinness Pub captured the two arguing. WREG obtained footage from that night.

A witness said as Monette left the bar, Joyner tried to stop her by standing in front of the pickup truck she was driving. That’s when she allegedly started nudging him. Detectives said Monette then sped off.

Joyner died from massive head trauma.

"What was going through her mind? I mean couples fight. I can imagine what happened in the bar. Maybe they just had a fight and it was time to go home," Mol said. "You didn't see him. I mean, if you did what did you think was going to happen? You thought he was going to jump out of the way."

Now awaiting justice, Mol said Joyner will be remembered for his big heart but more than anything as an amazing father.

“That’s probably the part that made me cry the most because I know how much he loved his son.. and his son is now kind of deprived of that relationship,” he said.

Monette is now out on a $650,000 bond. We tried to reach her at several numbers but did not hear back.

She is set to appear in court Wednesday.