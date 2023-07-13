MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was arrested for reportedly vandalizing utility lines and illegally connecting power to a home she was living in.

Shirley Lee says she was totally “in the dark” that her next-door neighbor had been allegedly stealing power from MLGW until police and MLGW agents showed up on Heber Avenue near Lamar and Semmes Wednesday night.

“They had pistols on them and the police had pistols and they all went to that address over there,” Lee said.

According to Memphis Police, 42-year-old Ashley Pugh was arrested and charged with vandalism of utility lines, fixtures, and property.

No one answered the door at the address, but according to the police affidavit, MLGW investigated an illegal electrical service connection at the house and shut the power off back in June.

Lee says she’s seen a number of people come and go from the property and recognized Pugh as one of the regulars.

“I see her around, the young lady they arrested, I see her back and forth. I never just really, I talked to her a little bit but not a whole lot,” Lee said.

Lee says she was surprised by what MLGW told her about the utility theft.

“They had a wire running to the backyard and they had it on a little surge protector. I just saw that last night,” Lee said.

MLGW says theft of utility services carries both criminal and civil penalties. So far this year, the utility company’s Revenue Protection Team has investigated 1,468 cases of reported theft of services claims and recovered more than $104,000 in lost revenue for MLGW.

MLGW declined to give more details on their investigation. Pugh remains in jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.