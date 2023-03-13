MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was charged after police say she ran into a fire department vehicle while paramedics were inside treating someone.

Police say at 4:20 Saturday afternoon, paramedics with the Memphis Fire Department were in their unit administering medical care on Summer Avenue at Holmes when a driver struck the front of their vehicle.

Officers said the driver of the other vehicle, Kristina Young, appeared shaky and uneasy, and her pants were falling down.

After failing a field sobriety test, Young allegedly told officers she does not drink, but had “smoked weed,” police said.

Young, 44, is charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked or suspended license, reckless driving, public intoxication and other traffic charges. Police said warrants were also verified for Young.