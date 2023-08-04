MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who had been jailed after allegedly helping a man escape police custody was found dead in a cell Friday morning.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Kimberly Clark was found unresponsive in her cell at Jail East on Haley Road at around 1:15 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the Memphis Fire Department took Clark to a Baptist Memphis Hospital, where she was officially pronounced dead at around 2:25 a.m.

Clark was booked into jail Wednesday after she was accused of opening a squad car door and helping a man escape police custody. According to court records, a Memphis Police officer took the man into custody because he had active warrants out of Shelby County.

The sheriff’s office says the office cause of Clark’s death has not been determined but says that preliminary information shows no signs of foul play.