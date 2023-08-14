MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing three counts of facilitation of attempted first-degree murder after her boyfriend was shot last month at a Whitehaven gas station.

Police said a woman and 1-year-old with the victim were in a car hit by gunfire, but they were not hurt.

According to the affidavit of complaint, the victim went to police on the morning of July 29 and told them that his ex-girlfriend, Kailyn Withers, had assaulted him. Investigators said hours later, he was shot in the 4100 block of Millbranch Road and told officers Withers was there when it happened.

The victim said Withers followed him to the gas station. He said she got out of a black vehicle and pointed at him right before someone in the black vehicle shot him in the hip.

The victim and the woman with him said the shooter was Withers’ cousin. So far, police have only identified the man who was charged by his Facebook name.

Withers is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.