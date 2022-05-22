MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a woman accused of firing shots at a nightclub after security guards wouldn’t let her inside on Saturday.

Police say it happened at Club Prohibition on American Way around midnight.

The security guards told police Aylesha Franklin became upset and made threats towards them after she wasn’t allowed inside.

Police say as Franklin walked away, she fired shots in the air outside of the club.

Court documents state the security guards were able to detain Franklin until police arrived.

Franklin was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment.