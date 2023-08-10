MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a South Memphis apartment complex.

Trimesha Curtis, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder after a shooting at the Hillview Apartments.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the Hillview Apartments at around 11:35 p.m. Monday night. Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene, and two people are detained.

According to court records, a witness identified Curtis as the shooter.

The witness reportedly told officers that she and Curtis had gotten into a fight, after which the witness went to the victim’s apartment. Court documents say the victim and the witness heard a knock at the door, which the victim answered.

Curtis reportedly shot the victim when he opened the door. She then fled the scene.

Court documents state that Curis is a convicted felon who had pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in November of 2017. She has also been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.