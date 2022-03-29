MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing theft of property charges after police say she embezzled over $13,000 from a dental practice.

Amber Nichols was employed at Colonial Dental on the 500 block of Colonial Road when she asked a dentist for off days to go to Chicago for an embezzlement case with her husband.

The dentist told officers that she became suspicious afterwards and began checking her records.

The dentist found fraudulent charges on her business credit cards beginning from October 2019 to August 2021 totaling to $13,147.84.

Police were notified on Dec. 6, 2021. The dentist also said that Nichols wrote a short statement regarding to the charges.

Nichols is expected to appear in court on March 30.