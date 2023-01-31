MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they were called to a Hickory Hill home after a woman threatened to kill her grandmother and hit her child with a hammer.

Cheyjuana Perry, 31, is facing charges of domestic abuse, child abuse and neglect, and vandalism.

When officers arrived at the apartment on Bald Eagle Drive, they said Perry’s daughter and grandmother were hiding in a locked bedroom, and they saw a hole in a bathroom door that appeared to match the size of a hammer.

The grandmother told officers she got into a fight with Perry and ran to the bedroom after Perry told her she was going to kill her and began going through a knife drawer in the kitchen.

Perry’s daughter said she was in the bathroom during the argument but opened the door to confront her mother when she threatened to hit her great-grandmother with a hammer.

She said Perry tried to force her way into the bathroom, hit her three times with the hammer, and choked her.

The girl was treated for injuries to her arm and leg. Perry’s grandmother was not hurt.

Perry is being held on a $3,500 bond. She is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can contact the Family Safety Center at 901-800-6064