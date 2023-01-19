MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game.

According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked her to stay home with him, and that’s when she allegedly became angry and said she was going anyway.

The man told police his wife began throwing punches at him, and then slung him to the ground by his collar.

When he asked her for help getting up, he said she refused, then pulled him back to the ground and took his cell phone so he could not call for help.

The man told police his wife was 15 years younger and he was afraid “because she is strong,” documents state.

Police, who responded to the home on Semmes near Park, say the man suffered a fractured right hand and was taken to a hospital.

Diane Williams is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable person. She was taken to Jail East on Wednesday and is scheduled for a court hearing Thursday.