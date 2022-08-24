MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested two people they say opened fire at Wolfchase Mall last week.

Joshua Smith and ben Winston will appear before a Shelby County Judge later this morning.

The victim told investigators the two are brothers and that he used to be friends with Smith.

He says the pair confronted him at work and after an argument, police say the victim and Smith started fighting.

Winston reportedly joined in on the fight, and when the witnesses tried to break it up, that’s when Winston allegedly fired a shot.