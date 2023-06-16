MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A bartender at the WKND Hang Suite is being accused of hitting a server, who works with her, in the face with a glass hookah pipe.

On June 11, Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a fight call that took place at the WKND Hang Suite downtown where the server stated the bartender, Kymberli Allen, got into a verbal and physical altercation with another woman in the club.

According to reports, when the server attempted to break up the fight, Allen picked up a glass hookah pipe and hit her in the face and arm with it.

The server was taken to the hospital with severe cuts on her face and upper left arm. She had to get 41 stitches on her arm and four stitches on her face, reports say.

On June 13, police say the server gave a video-recorded statement and was able to positively identify Allen as the person responsible for the assault.

Allen is being charged with Aggravated Assault.