MEMPHIS, Tenn. – An iconic business in Midtown Memphis “head shop” is closing its doors.

Wizard’s, a smoking accessories and gift shop on Madison Avenue made the announcement on Instagram Thursday.

It’s been a Midtown staple for 37 years.

A going out of business sale is underway, and Wizard’s will officially close February 4.

The store says they have a warehouse on site with lots of items for sale including furniture, vinyl records and Coca-Cola memorabilia.

A new owner is taking over the location. Ebbo will move its store from the Crosstown area, selling crystals and other similar items.