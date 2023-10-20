MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot while sitting in his car in Frayser on Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting took place in a shopping complex on North Watkins Street in front of cameras and witnesses. One witness said the shooting was an ambush.

Witnesses say that the driver of an Infiniti came from Overton Crossing Street, entered the lot, and cornered the victim in front of the shop. The suspect reportedly started shooting, hitting the victim and one of the businesses.

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

(Photo by: WREG’s Jerrita Patterson)

Police have yet to release the name of the victim.

People who call the community home like Ms. Ethel say she is continuing to pray for peace and justice.

Ms. Ethel says she was running errands on Friday, which included shopping at the same complex.

“I am actually, on the other side of town. But I’m not far from this area,” she said. “I just really want to see the crime come to an end because we have children out here.”

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.