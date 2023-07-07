MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were gunned down in North Memphis Thursday night, and a man says he was sitting inside his parked van watching the attack as it happened.

Memphis Police were called to Thomas Street in North Memphis for what turned into a double-deadly shooting just before 10:30 Thursday night.

“I seen the smoke coming from the barrel,” said a witness named Anthony.

When the shooting stopped, two men, ages 28 and 24, were rushed to local hospitals, where police say they died.

Anthony, who has lived in North Memphis since 2018, says he hears gunfire often.

“Lots around here. Lots, lots,” Anthony said.

Anthony says gunfire has struck two of his vehicles in the past. The 62-year-old says his property can be fixed and that he is counting his blessings, as he knows two men were not so fortunate.

Those who call the area home, like Anthony, are optimistic the investigation will move forward in order to get those who brought crime into this community off the streets.

Attacks like this, Anthony explains, have a ripple effect, impacting more than those caught in the chaos.

Memphis Police have already responded to 13 aggravated assaults and two homicides since January 1 in the one-mile radius of where the shooting took place on Thomas Street. During the same time frame last year, detectives were investigating 23 assaults and two homicides.