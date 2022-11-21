MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators are sharing more details about the fatal shooting that happened on the 3100 block of Faxon in the Highland Heights neighborhood.

The victim was Dwight Payne. He was found unresponsive and taken to Regional One where he died from his injuries.

Detectives revealed that a woman was with Payne when he was shot to death, and she heard him take his last breath.

She says she was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the victim when a gunman walked up and shot him at point-blank-range. The witness took cover as the gunman returned to fire another round.

In her words, the attack was excessive, much like the cycle of violence.

A citizen who cuts through the area says he is fed up with the crime. “You can get guns like you can get some candy now,” he said.

Memphis Police are still searching for who carried out this homicide. If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.