MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jimmie Martin, the main witness in the Lorenzen Wright murder case, was in court on Wednesday seeking to have his own murder case conviction overturned for killing his girlfriend Martha Bownes in 2007.

Martin’s attorney says they are still trying to find Martha Bownes’ best friend who can vouch for their loving relationship.

“Again this is a necessary witness that we have to produce in order for us to have that as a basis for post-conviction,” said C. Alex Jones, Martin’s new Attorney.

Jimmie Martin shot Bownes after he said they both went to the door of their apartment when someone knocked. Martin said his gun accidentally went off.

After a hung jury on first-degree murder, Martin was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 22 years.

Jimmie Martin (Photo by: WREG’s April Thompson)

But he raised questions about the effectiveness of his former lawyer, Coleman Garrett, who was referred to him by his cousin Sherra Wright, saying Garrett never called certain witnesses.

Attorney Jones, who happens to work in the same office as Garrett, says they plan to call four witnesses. These witnesses include Martin’s brother, two first responders, and the best friend whom they are still looking for.

Prosecutor Monica Timmerman says she will call one witness, Garrett himself.

Both sides will have about 30 days to get their cases together.

Martin will be back in court on July 27.