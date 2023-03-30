MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men they say robbed a Family Dollar and shot at a witness who tried to confront them.

On March 26, officers responded to an aggravated assault call at Family Dollar on South Highland Street. The victim told officers they saw two men grab merchandise and exit the business without paying.

According to reports, as the suspects were getting into a Kia Sportage, the victim went to confront them about shoplifting. The driver, armed with a black handgun, fired a shot in the victim’s direction as he stood in front of the business.

The business was struck by gunfire, police say. The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. Investigators have not been able to locate the vehicle.

MPD says no arrests have been made at this point, and this remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.