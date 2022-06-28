MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Hundreds of FedEx pilots held an informational picket due to the lack of new pilot employment contracts Tuesday.

500 pilots represented by the Airline Pilots Association, the largest airline union in the world, let their frustrations be heard outside the FedEx Air Operations Center.

They have been negotiating a new contract since May 2021 and were supposed to reach an agreement by May 2022.

These contracts would help improve several quality of life issues for the pilots who didn’t stop working even in a pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, while many were shutting down and working virtually, FedEx pilots were flying across the globe keeping the world economy intact. We have earned an industry-leading contract through these remarkable efforts and now is the time for FedEx to deliver,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council.