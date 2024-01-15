MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Winter weather has thrown a wrench in travel plans for people from across the Mid-South in the air and on the ground.

Passengers we spoke with say it has not only been a miserable experience but also an unpredictable one, as many of them are still unsure when they will be able to leave Memphis.

Passengers were ready to take off from the Memphis International Airport Monday morning, but Mother Nature had other plans. With temperatures dropping into the teens, the planes had to be deiced until the deicing machines broke.

Travelers we spoke with say they were stuck sitting on the tarmac in the cold for five hours.

“Hopefully, we’re next in line to deice the plane. Hopefully, we’ll be able to get out of here. But the last message was kind of unclear,” said Jose Ceide, one of the passengers. “Basically, deicing planes don’t work, our crew is on overtime, we’re going back to the terminal. It should be a few hours. But I don’t know if that’s a few hours until we actually fly out or if that just means we’re going to have to stay in Memphis tonight.”

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Jose is the brother of WREG’s Mike Ceide. He was in Memphis visiting for his niece’s wedding. He never made it out Monday night but hopes for the best Tuesday.

American Airlines says passengers are eligible to be rebooked or receive a full refund.

Over at the Greyhound station, people were facing the same difficulties. Hundreds of people were stuck inside waiting for their buses to leave for their destination.

Some of them were there for as long as three days.

“There’s me and a bunch of fellows here that are stuck, and there’s families too. I don’t know how you keep three-year-olds under control for that long. That’s hard to do,” said Rawson Duffy, who was traveling from Baltimore to Tuscon.

Those passengers don’t know when they’ll be able to leave either. It all depends on road conditions.

The roads are still a bit rough, so staying home, if you have the option, is the best choice until the mess is cleaned up.