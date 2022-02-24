TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn.– Thursday’s severe weather across the Mid-South resulted in a weather related death in Tipton County, according Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a total of 108 trees down and 38 calls of power lines down in the county between midnight and 4 p.m. Thursday.

Courtesy: Sheriff Shannon Beasley

Sheriff Beasley said in a Facebook post that the sheriff’s office also responded to three vehicle crashes between midnight and 4 p.m. Thursday.

Unfortunately, one of the crashes was fatal and involved a tree falling on a vehicle.

"During this time frame we also responded to 3 motor vehicle crashes. THP worked one of these accidents that was sadly a fatality crash related to a fallen tree. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the loved ones involved in this accident. May God comfort each of you during this difficult time," Sheriff Beasley said.

It was not specified how many individuals were involved in the crash.