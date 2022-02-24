TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Winter weather is wreaking havoc on families across the Mid-South and a Tipton County mother is in desperate need of help after she said her family narrowly escaped death.



Early Thursday morning, Felicia Hughey said a large tree split and came crashing down onto her mobile home.

After her kitchen ceiling caved in and with tree limbs hanging above the stove, the Munford mother is trying her all to keep it together.

“It terrifies me,” Hughey said. “I don’t know which way to turn.”



It landed just feet away from where her 15-year-old handicapped son was sleeping in the living room.



“He’s scared to death,” Hughey said. “The chair was sitting right here and when the tree fell, I heard it and as soon as it fell I came running in here and I pushed him across the room.”

She said the large limb sounded like an earthquake as it made several dents in the roof, destroying her home. Now, she needs repairs she can’t afford to get done.



“I’m on disability me and my son and I ain’t got no money,” Hughey said.



Her son and two other family members also inside when the tree fell. Hughey said she’s thankful they’re all still alive and that she was able to salvage her favorite family heirloom.



“Thank God my mother’s bowl didn’t get cracked. She’s been dead for 13 years, and I was worried about her bowl after I made sure my son was alright,” she said.



Hughey is hoping someone will hear her story and lending a helping hand in her time of need.



“It’s lost. I got to find me something, I don’t know where to go,” she said.



Hughey said the Red Cross will assist her for the next few days, but after that, she’s unsure of what to do.