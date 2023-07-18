MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold at a store in Memphis Monday.
The winning Powerball Double Play ticket was sold at Abbey Mart, 5623 Riverdale Road in Memphis.
The winning numbers were 9, 37, 38, 62, 69 and 23.
by: Lawrencia Grose
Posted:
Updated:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lottery ticket worth $500,000 was sold at a store in Memphis Monday.
The winning Powerball Double Play ticket was sold at Abbey Mart, 5623 Riverdale Road in Memphis.
The winning numbers were 9, 37, 38, 62, 69 and 23.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now