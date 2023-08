MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a store in Memphis Monday.

According to the Tennessee Lottery, the player matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball last night to win the base prize of $50,000.

Since the player added the Power Play, the prize amount was doubled.

The winning ticket was sold at Express 7/11 Market, 1751 S. Prescott Road in Memphis.