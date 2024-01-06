MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Radio personality and game show host, Wink Martindale received a Beale Street Note on the Beale Street Walk of Fame Saturday morning in honor of his contributions to Memphis music.

Wink Martindale, 90, is known for his connection to music legend Elvis Presley, for the hand he played in Elvis’s debut as a musical star.

Wink Martindale was gifted a Beale Street Note on the Beale Street Walk of Fame for his contributions to Memphis music (Photo courtesy: Beale Street Walk of Fame)

He was born in Jackson, Tenn., and at age 17, he started working as a radio DJ.

While attending college in Memphis, he was a DJ at WHBQ Radio. Martindale was at the radio station in 1954 on the night Dewey Phillips played the first Elvis Presley record.

“If Dewey got a really positive response on his show, you knew you had a hit. That night, we knew we had a hit,” said Martindale.

Martindale contacted Elvis’s mother that night and brought Elvis into the studio for his first interview as a star.

His debut song was “That’s All Right,” which became a regional and national hit.

Those lucky enough to receive a note not only have their own accomplishments, but are also responsible for offering opportunities to other Memphis musicians.

The presentation of the brass note took place at Graceland as a part of Elvis’s birthday celebration.

“[This is] something that I never would have anticipated. It’s so special because this is my hometown,” said Martindale. “I spent my entire early career during the 50s in Memphis, so to come back and receive any kind of an honor is really, really special to me.”

New notes are added each year to the over-30-year-old Beale Street Walk of Fame to honor those who have made major contributions to Memphis music. There are now over 200 Beale Street Brass Notes placed into the street.

“Memphis is the only city in the world that can boast this level of musical talent. It is not only the Birth Place of Rock and Roll and Home of the Blues, but has musical history and talent in every genre of music,” said Dean Deyo, Chairman of the Beale Street Walk of Fame, in a press release.

For many years, Martindale hosted Dance Party on local TV, where he was responsible for discovering and featuring Memphis bands and helping them to prosper in the business.

Martindale continued to represent Memphis music even after moving to Los Angeles in 1959, and becoming a nationally known TV game show host and actor.

“I feel so gifted, so blessed, that I have been able to enjoy a career that hasn’t been an Elvis career, but for a DJ and game show host from Jackson, Tennessee, to reach this level, I feel very, very fortunate,” said Martindale.