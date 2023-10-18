MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone broke out windows at a new Starbucks location in Whitehaven overnight, after the store suffered days without power.

Staff said nothing was taken, but the damage was evident Wednesday morning. An employee with the store said it hasn’t had power for two weeks after a crash nearby damaged underground utilities.

It’s unclear when the store will reopen. WREG is contacting Starbucks corporate and Memphis Police for more information.

The Starbucks at Shelby Drive and Elvis Presley Boulevard just opened Aug. 28.