MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has shut down Winchester and Hacks Cross lanes due to hazardous material released.

Officers said the lanes will be shut down from westbound Winchester to Centennial and eastbound Winchester to Hacks Cross.

Fire trucks were seen at a Circle K gas station in the area.

It is unknown how long the lanes will be shut down at this time.

Police have not said what type of chemical was released.

Check back for updates.