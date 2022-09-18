MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car wreck quickly turns into a gun fight when a man opens fire at the scene.

Police responded to an auto accident around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night when a Chevy Camaro was traveling northbound on Claudette Street near Cottonwood Road when it hit the front bumper of a green Toyota Highlander which was traveling westbound.

Memphis Firefighters made it to the scene and were able to transport the second driver to St. Francis hospital in non-critical condition. However, a passenger from the Camaro was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota Highlander told police he was driving down the street and stopped at a stop sign. He said when he started to move through the intersection, the Camaro ran the stop sign and hit him.

The first driver refused to give a statement to Memphis Police. He only said he wasn’t the one driving the Camaro but someone was shooting at him beforehand.

Twelve minutes later, police responded to an aggravated assault at Cottonwood Road and Claudette Street. Reports indicate the dispatcher warned officers that shots were fired on the scene of an accident.

While officers were assisting the injured, a witness advised that a silver Kia Optima pulled alongside the scene of the accident and a man, later identified as Artevious Moore, got out of the vehicle. According to reports More told a identified as Carroll Mobley, “Mane you just played me. I’ll kill you.”

The witness told police Moore approached Mobley while pointing a black and silver handgun at him. Records state Mobley got out of his vehicle with a firearm as well. The witness advised that Mobley got out of his car then he and Moore began firing shots at each other.

Police tried to apprehend Artevious Moore, but he resisted and attempted to flee the scene. MPD chased Moore and eventually took him into custody at Claudette and Navaho Avenue.

Investigators were able to locate bullet holes on the trunk and rear passenger side of the Camaro. They also noticed bullet holes on the rear driver side tail light, rear step bar, rear driver side tire, and front passenger side tire of a Nissan Titan.

Officers checked nearby homes and found a bullet lodged in the front door of a home on the 2900 block of Claudette. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and police were able to locate the black and silver handgun.

Artevious Moore has been charged with aggravated assault in this incident. He has no bond information posted at this time, but his next court appearance is scheduled for Monday, September 19.

Carroll Mobley has been charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment. He is out on a $3,000 bond and his next court appearance is Monday, September 19.