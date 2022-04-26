MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Covington woman is behind bars after police say she shot her husband during an argument.

Covington Police say officers responded to a shooting on Sunday in the 1200 block of S. College Street around 2:20 p.m.

Officers found a shooting victim in the street who had attempted to drive away from a residence after being shot twice at the intersection of S. College and James Streets.

The victim, identified as Herbert Yates, 33, was transported to Regional One in stable condition.

Detectives later confirmed the shooting happened at Yates’ residence and the victim had driven away in his semi-truck after an argument with his wife and being shot multiple times. Officers also recovered a handgun at the scene.

A search of the residence revealed that the alleged shooter, 32-year-old Joselyn Yates, left the scene in a blue Jeep. Witnesses told police Joselyn was possibly going to Shelby County.

Detectives worked with Shelby County and other Tipton County agencies to find Joselyn and the vehicle.

Investigators say Joselyn surrendered to CPD detectives Sunday night and admitted to shooting her husband during an argument.

(provided by the Covington Police Department)

Joselyn Yates (provided by Tipton County Sheriff’s Office)

“Herbert was treated overnight and released Monday from the hospital. I commend the quick action by CPD officers in administering a tourniquet at the scene and the tactical medical care by Tipton County Fire Department and EMS paramedics. Their actions were deemed to have aided in saving his life. Thanks to all of the first responders.” said Chief Donna Turner “Detectives have worked with the District Attorney’s Office today and felony charges have been filed in the case.”

Joselyn is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

She remains in custody at the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office jail awaiting her arraignment in Tipton County court.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CPD, CID, or Central Dispatch at (901)-475-4300.