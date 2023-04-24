MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman shot her husband in the leg after he allegedly strangled her Sunday night.

According to MPD, a little before 10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in North Memphis. A woman told police she shot her husband, Samuel Edwards. Police found him with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

The wife told officers her husband had been drinking, and they got into an argument over dinner. Edwards allegedly attacked his wife, grabbing her by the neck and strangling her until she lost consciousness, police say.

When the wife woke up, she saw Edwards sitting with two guns next to him. According to MPD, she grabbed one of the guns and began to back out of the room.

Edwards allegedly started coming towards her, and she shot him. Investigators used an alternate light source and found marks on the wife’s neck consistent with being strangled.

Samuel Edwards was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. He is set to appear in court Monday.