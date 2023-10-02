MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has been more than a year since a man was shot after answering the door at his Whitehaven home. He passed away a few days later, but still, his killer hasn’t been caught.

Machelle Chillis, the victim’s wife, is an emotional wreck. “I don’t sleep. When I close my eyes, I see him bleeding to death.”

Her husband William was shot last June. Machelle was working from home as her husband answered a knock at the door.

“We gunshots,” Chillis said. “And I was like, ‘Wait a minute. That sounds too close.’ So, I was telling my customer to get down.”

She called out to her husband. “I kept saying, ‘William, William.’ When I got to the entryway, he was laying there– shot in the head and in the mouth and he was just bleeding. I kept saying, ‘William don’t leave me, wake up, wake up, wake up.'”

Chillis called 911, and when paramedics arrived, William was still fighting for his life.

“I asked them to please help my husband,” Chillis said. Paramedics rushed her husband to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

“I didn’t get to see my husband until about 4 a.m. in the morning. They told us he was brain-dead and paralyzed from the neck down. He had no brain activity,” Chillis said.

Three days later, William took his last breath.

Memphis Police said the suspect got away in a 2018-2020 Hyundai Santa Fe.

“I just miss him so much,” said Chillis. “We had plans. I have to figure out how to live without my best friend.”

If you know who killed 53-year-old William Chillis, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Your tip could help put a dangerous criminal behind bars and $4,000 in your pocket. Remember all calls are confidential.