MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman is being charged for allegedly pulling a gun out on her husband’s girlfriend and threatening to kill her, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, on April 18, the victim filed a report with Memphis Police Department. She claimed that her boyfriend’s wife, Latyunia Jackson, approached her while she was leaving Dollar Tree.

Officials say Jackson attempted to have a conversation with the victim. Then, she began pulling on the door handles and beating the window when the victim got into the car.

The victim drove off, and Jackson followed her, reports say. She pulled beside her and pointed a gun at her, saying, “I’ll blow your head off.”

On April 19, officials say the victim came to the police station and gave a video-recorded statement of the incident. She identified Jackson in a six-person line-up.

Jackson is being charged with Aggravated Assault.