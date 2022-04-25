MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has been arrested and charged with stabbing her husband multiple times Sunday morning.

Officers said the stabbing happened in the 800 block of Wrenwood Street just after 8:00 a.m.

The stabbing stemmed from an altercation between the victim and his wife, according to police. Officers also said his wife, Sheila Downey, 68, was not at the scene when they arrived but later returned and was taken into custody.

The victim, 81, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Downey is being charged with first-degree murder and is expected to appear in court on April 26.