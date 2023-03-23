MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a wife slit her husband’s wrist and threatened to kill him.

On February 5, officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 6000 block of Walnut Grove Road. The victim said he called police after his wife, Shannon Guy, grabbed a butcher knife from the kitchen.

Guy reportedly yelled, “You called the police, I’m going to kill you.” She then began throwing pictures, glass dishes and other household items at him, police say.

According to reports, the victim tried to get away from his wife when she cut him. He was able to leave the home and get medical attention. He suffered a deep cut across the entire width of his wrist. Medical staff said he would need surgery to reattach severed tendons.

The victim filed an order of protection against his wife.

Shannon Guy was charged with Aggravated Assault and Domestic Assault-Bodily Harm. She is set to appear in court Thursday.