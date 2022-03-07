MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Skyrocketing gas prices are a growing concern for every American.



Rachel McCann was filling up in Midtown on Monday, and shelling out $16 more than she normally would.



“It’s definitely changing the way that I behave. I’m driving less. Going on less trips, that sort of thing,” McCann said.



AAA said the National Average for Regular Unleaded is $4.07. Tennessee is a little less, at $3.87. Memphis comes in just below that at $3.84.

AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper explained the recent trends.

“Here in Tennessee, we’ve been on quite a wild ride over the last really month or so. So, compared to a month ago, we’ve seen about a 72-cent increase in our gas prices just in the last week. Compared to last Monday, we’re up 43 cents,” Cooper said.

This is because the price of crude oil is skyrocketing.



Memphis Economist John Gnuschke says we are dealing with a global gas crisis, that hits the poorest among us, the hardest.



“Twenty bucks a month. This is not a dramatic crisis. But, it is for poor families. And Memphis has an abundance of poor families who live paycheck to paycheck,” Gnushke said.



He said a resolution in Ukraine, a slowdown in the economy and in increase in gas production can turn things around.



“By this summer we should expect to see declines in oil prices and prices at the gas pump,” Gnushke said.



In the meantime, you will have to make adjustments.



“I’m lucky that my commute is not that far. I work like basically right down the street. But I have a partner who lives in Millington so driving to his house and back is takes up a lot of gas,” Lexi Jenne said.



Megan Cooper from AAA noted change already.



“We’re seeing gas prices high enough to really make Tennesseans take notice of it and start to make changes in their driving behavior,” Cooper said.



AAA recommends drivers keep up with your vehicle maintenance, try not to travel during peak rush hours, and compare prices at the pump so you can save on gas.