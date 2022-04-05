MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after confessing to killing a man in the Hickory Hill neighborhood.



Quintinus Paige is facing second degree murder charges after an incident at an apartment complex.



Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.



First responders from the Memphis Fire Department pronounced the victim dead minutes later.



During the investigation a witness told police she heard a man and woman arguing followed by gunshots just minutes prior. Then, the witness heard a woman cry out, “Why did you shoot him!”



Officers continued to investigate the area, and they discovered the victim lived at the apartment complex with his girlfriend. She was interviewed by police and gave a statement.



While investigating, officers were informed by the Mt. Moriah Station that someone had confessed to the shooting. Paige along with his girlfriend and brother were interviewed by the Homicide Bureau.



According to records, Paige was in an argument with his brother at the time. In the heat of anger, Paige grabbed his gun and fired a shot from the second floor of the apartment towards the third floor, hitting Vance in the head.



Police said Paige was advised of his rights, acknowledged and gave a recorded statement to police, confessing to the killing.

