MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The man charged with the death of a Collierville doctor has been identified as 29-year-old Larry Pickens.

Pickens has been charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting Dr. Benjamin Mauck at the Campbell Clinic in Collierville where he was a patient. Collierville police also say that Pickens had been at the clinic several hours before the shooting.

WREG uncovered police reports filed by Pickens within the last few years and in one case he told police he had mental health issues.

Back in April 2022, police were called to an uptown apartment complex where they say Pickens told them, “Someone keeps messing with his door handle”.

Pickens stated he thinks someone was coming into his apartment while he was gone because things are unorganized, reports state.

He also told officers that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had been off his medication.

A few months later he called police after an altercation with a barber at a shop off Winchester over his haircut.

One man who recognized Pickens’ mugshot told WREG that he didn’t talk to him much. “Just a friendly person, wave, speak go about his business,” he said. “It’s real tragic to me.”

Pickens’ bond is set at $1.2 million and he’s set to see a judge Thursday morning.

Collierville Police have not released a potential motive in the case and they say they do not have any prior reports regarding Pickens.

WREG has checked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and they did not find any criminal history on Pickens either.