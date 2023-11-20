MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many are asking who is Mavis Christian Jr., the man accused of killing his own family members in a shooting spree over the weekend.

Records uncovered by WREG show that Christian has been in trouble with the law for decades.

Selise Manuel is still processing the loss of her mother, Ruby Manuel, her sister, Lateisha Bobo, and her niece, Tori. All of them were shot and killed in Memphis Saturday night.

As the Memphis Police Department investigated the shooting spree, they connected them all to her uncle, 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr.

“He threatened my mother a few times before and my sister a few times, but we didn’t think much of it even though we should have because he went to jail for attempted murder,” Manuel said.

The attempted murder charge Manuel mentioned stems from charges back in 2007, including two counts of aggravated assault. In that case, all charges were dismissed.

Before that, Christian was familiar to Shelby County deputies. In 2004, he appeared in court for domestic assault.

Five years ago, officers were called to a home on Howard Drive in Whitehaven after Christian beat his estranged wife with a bat and attacked their daughter.

Police have not identified the victim, but Saturday, a woman was shot and killed on Howard Drive before Christian took his own life.

“I’m doing okay. I’m doing as well as I can be doing,” Manuel said.

Her 15-year-old niece was able to run away on Saturday but was shot several times. As of Sunday, she’s still recovering at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.