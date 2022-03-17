TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday.

The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car she was believed to have been driving was found in December, abandoned near Charleston, Mississippi.

But mysteries remain about how she died and who is responsible.

Investigators received a tip that led them to McDonald’s remains on heavily wooded land down a winding gravel road in Tallahatchie County in February.

Investigators aren’t saying who initially discovered the remains and contacted them.

Doyle Ellett, who lives nearby, wondered how someone would pick this desolate area to leave a body.

“For somebody just to come down here and dump a body, had to know something about it somewhere along the line,” Ellett said. “‘Cause you just don’t pull up somewhere and get out unless you know where you’re going to do something like that.”

There’s still no word on a suspect, or who McDonald was supposedly going to meet in Batesville in November of last year.

A neighbor who asked to be identified said she was outside her home in February when the seldom-used gravel road suddenly became very busy.

“We saw the coroner come by, and then the investigators come by,” she said. “About an hour and a half later we saw a wrecker come in, and it came out with a burned vehicle.”

It’s unknown what other evidence was recovered along with McDonald’s remains, or the cause of her death.

“Whoever did this had to know this area, because that road is never traveled on. No one ever goes down it. It’s just kind of weird,” the woman said. “It’s very strange cause we have no activity out here. It’s a dead-end road, so you would never expect anything like that out here. We were definitely shocked.”

WREG reached out to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for an update but have not heard back. We went by the Tallahatchie County Sheriff’s office but the sheriff was not available.