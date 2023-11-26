MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in Whitehaven are getting in the holiday spirit by lighting a Christmas tree at Southland Mall, complete with music, presentations, and a call for hope.

Christmas may still be a month away, but in Whitehaven, it’s never too soon to celebrate the good in the community.

Memphis Mayor Elect Paul Young addressed the crowd, encouraging them to see the light.

“So it’s moments like this that allow us to remember how great we truly are, to cherish our friends, families, and loved ones, and really see the brightness in our community,” Young said.

For the second year in a row, a tree now stands tall and proud, and representative of what Whitehaven is capable of.

“Of course last year we did what we called a Whitehaven miracle, and raised over $30,000 for the new tree after it had been away for like four or five years,” said Jason Sharif with Respect the Haven. “And we definitely want to make this an annual event and bring it back every year.”

Sharif said that last year, after a four to five-year break, the tree was brought back thanks to the hard work and determination of the community and the help of others, like the Downtown Memphis Commission, which Mayor-Elect Young was the president of at the time.

“Last year he was very instrumental in bringing the Christmas tree back,” Sharif said. “The downtown commission donated the ornaments from their downtown Christmas tree, so he spoke last year as the president of the downtown commission, so it’s really special to have him back this year as the mayor-elect.”

Young encourages people to use that same energy they used to bring back the tree to fight the crime that has plagued Memphis neighborhoods like Whitehaven.

“I want people to take with them a message of positivity, an outlook of hope, the understanding that although we’ve been through some tough times, many other communities have been through the same and they were able to overcome just like Memphis will,” Young said.