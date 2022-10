MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Whitehaven.

It happened early Tuesday at the Lion Mart on Raines and Auburn Road.

The fire department tells us one victim was taken by ambulance to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The first reports from the scene are that a gunman was robbing the victim as he was putting gas in his car and during a struggle, the gun went off.

No word yet on the whereabouts of the robber.

This is a developing story.