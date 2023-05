MEMPHIS, Tenn. – One person is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven on Monday.

According to MPD, around 2:28 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Bellbranch Drive where one male was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another male was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition and two individuals were detained on the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.