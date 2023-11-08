MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Smash-and-grab thieves hit the City Gear in Whitehaven Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley at the Whitehaven Plaza Shopping Center. Memphis Police say multiple suspects in multiple vehicles tried to enter the business but could not.

When WREG arrived on the scene, it appeared the thieves tried to smash through the front door.

Multiple locations have been targeted in recent weeks, though this is the first time we know that the Whitehaven location has been targeted.

Last Thursday, Memphis Police said thieves got away with $10,000 in merchandise from City Gear on South Third Street in South Memphis.

On Monday, thieves crashed through the concrete wall of the City Cear on South Third Street. They ran inside grabbing thousands of dollars worth of shoes and clothes.

Hours later, as the crew worked to repair the damage, five cars pulled up and masked thieves jumped out and ran through the same hole in the wall and grabbed more merchandise.

It happened in broad daylight in front of witnesses.

It was the fourth time that City Gear on South Third Street had been burglarized — all within a week. So far, no arrests.

City Gear is now the latest in more than 2000 smash and grabs around the city so far this year.