MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The new owner of a Whitehaven apartment complex is working to improve safety there.

Security at Summit Park Apartments in Whitehaven carefully checks every vehicle that tries to enter. This comes days after several units were shot into, putting at least 11 residents in harm’s way.

Memphis Police say they caught up with 18-year-old Quantarius Davis at a local hospital. He was shot in his backside.

Court documents say he told officers he was shot at an apartment complex, but he couldn’t say where or any other details.

A witness told officers Davis was involved in a gun battle with several other people. One other person was shot but is going to be ok.

Davis was arrested and charged with the crime.

Adam Rudman says his company, Apartments Near Me, bought the complex in February and plans on making big changes to ensure all residents are safe.

“We are not law enforcement, but we are going to assist as much as we can,” Rudman said. “We’re working with the security very closely. We’re monitoring the cameras very close, and we’re also finding the good tenants that’s giving us all the information we need to continue building the place to the best future.”

According to the City of Memphis crime tracker, police have been called to the area more than 160 times in the past year for incidents ranging from theft, assault, and even homicide.

“We’re doing our best basically to give an amazing housing experience for everybody, and we like to invest in those tough neighborhoods that need it the most,” Rudman said.

Along with increased safety measures, Rudman says they will also renovate all 402 units, many of which he says haven’t been updated since 2006.

He says residents should expect a slight rent increase. Rudman says rent will still be affordable.

“Yes. So, we specialize in affordable housing,” he said. “You’re actually bringing the standards up so people can enjoy the experience of living and not living in slums.”

Rudman says they predict renovations will be complete in less than two years.

So far, no other arrests have been made in that latest shooting.