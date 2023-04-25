MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Poplar-White Station library will have a new name in honor of a fallen Memphis police officer.

The library will now be officially renamed to the Officer Geoffrey Redd Library after the Memphis City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday.

Officer Redd was shot while responding to a disturbance call near the library on Feb. 2. He died from his injuries on Feb. 18.

The motion passed through council without objection. Redd’s wife and pastor were in the chamber to hear the official vote.