MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many roads will be closed and detours will be in effect over the weekend due to the 2023 St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital‘s annual marathon.

Thousands of runners are expecting to hit the streets of Memphis for the marathon which will begin on Saturday, December 2.

(Photo courtesy: The Memphis Police Department)

Effective Friday, December 1 at 1 p.m. until Saturday, December 2 at 5 p.m., no vehicular traffic or parking is allowed within the following areas:

North Court Avenue

East Danny Thomas Boulevard

South Pontotoc Avenue

West 2nd Street

Road closures:

BB King (G.E. Paterson to A. W. Willis)

2nd Street (Vance to A.W. Willis)

Beale Street (Front to Thomas)

Front Street (A.W. Willis to Huling)

Union Avenue (Danny Thomas to BB King)

Progressive rerouting will take place as the race time approaches. The streets are also set to reopen on a rolling basis as soon as the last participant has passed and all of the course materials have been removed.

Residents and business owners within the racecourse area are expected to plan ahead and know alternative access routes and the road closure schedule.

MPD says that all drivers should “go slow, be aware, and yield to law enforcement and runners”.

The course maps for the event can be found here. For additional information on the event, visit here.