GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — As much of Germantown cannot drink the water following news of diesel contamination, the city says testing is continually happening to get levels back to normal. But there are still questions about where the contaminated water is going.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said it goes into the storm water conveyance system that then goes to the Wolf River.

“It would be diluted but it would be taken out into the system,” he said.

Parker Pirtle and Dominic Thompson were cooling off with their dogs at the Wolf River Tuesday.

“I love the Wolf River. I think it’s a great space for everybody. I think it’s a great space to hang out,” Pirtle said.

He said hearing the water from Germantown is headed to the river won’t stop him from visiting.

“Maybe for the next couple days, but long term, no,” he said.

The City of Germantown said it has been working closely with The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation or TDEC about the issue.

Other groups like Protect Our Aquifer are also following the case. Sarah Houston from the organization said from their perspective, such a small concentration of diesel exposure shouldn’t affect wildlife at the river.

“And when diesel is exposed to air, it starts to evaporate so it’s not like it’s just sticking in the water forever. But there’s just a whole bunch of unknowns when you’re working in an emergency situation like this,” Houston said.

However, Houston said a major concern is if anything has been done to stop diesel from leeching into the reservoir.

“Our big concern at this point has enough of the soil been removed to actually stop the leeching of that diesel into the reservoir. And so I think Germantown could really help get the public to understand what their water system looks like, what the reservoir system is, and what steps is Germantown taking to really make sure this problem isn’t spreading,” Houston said.

We reached out to TDEC but have not heard back.

Bottled water is being given away at Forest Hill Irene Elementary School until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Residents will receive one case per car.

Residents can also bring their own containers and fill them with an unlimited supply of water at Bailey Station Elementary in Collierville until 7 p.m.